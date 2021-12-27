Man fatally shot by officer after altercation in Titusville, according to police

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by an officer Sunday night in Titusville, according to police.

Titusville Police officers were called at 7:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Gayle Avenue for a domestic-related incident involving a female victim, who officials say was violently assaulted by a male subject.

An officer who responded to the scene first identified the male subject and pursued him on foot after the subject ran, leading to a physical altercation between the officer and the male. During this altercation, the officer shot the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the deceased male, but have labeled him as the suspect in this incident.

The officer, who also has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries in this incident and was placed on administrative leave.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. FDLE is investigating this incident and will provide additional details on this investigation when available.