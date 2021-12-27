‘Shot fired! Looks like it might be a headshot:’ Titusville police identify man killed in officer shooting

James Lowery, 40, was shot and killed by a Titusville police officer after a physical altercation Sunday night, according to investigators

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Through tears, Linda Lowery-Johnson recalled learning the news about her son, James Lowery.

‘’I got a knock on the door telling me my son’s deceased,’’ the mother said.

Titusville police Monday confirmed Lowery, 40, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday night.

Police said it all started when 911 callers reported a man and woman were fighting in a neighborhood near Elizabeth Avenue and Queen Street.

‘’The male was arguing with a female and then pushed her down into the road in front of a vehicle,’’ a dispatcher reported.

When an officer got to the neighborhood, police said the officer found a suspect.

Lowery’s family questioned if police got the right guy.

LaQuetha Byrom said her best friend was walking home from a food store when it all happened.

‘’James don’t have a girlfriend. So why would he be arguing with somebody,’’ Byrom asked.

Then, police said the suspect started running from the officer and engaged in a physical altercation with the officer.

That’s when police said the officer pulled the trigger, killing him.

Dispatch recordings captured an officer yelling at a runner to stop.

The officer reported firing a shot.

When a dispatcher asked the officer where he shot the suspect, the officer replied, ‘’It looks like it might be a headshot.’’

Police did not identify the officer or say if the person who died was armed or unarmed.

When Titusville police or the FDLE share any new details about its investigation, News 6 will bring you the new information.