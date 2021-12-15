Titusville man struck, killed outside Brevard County hospital, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon outside the entrance of Parrish Medical Center, Titusville police said in a news release Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the hospital located at 951 North Washington Ave.

An investigation reveals that 68-year-old Gregory Pettengill, of Titusville, was laying in a road when he was struck by an SUV.

Stephan P. Morin, 49, was driving north on North Washington Avenue at the same time the victim was laying in that road, police said.

Pettengill died at the scene, according to investigators.

No other injuries were reported.

“This area of US #1 has become one of our city’s most dangerous and fatal,” Titusville’s Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a news release. “We remain vigilant with proactive patrol efforts, in addition to informing the public to slow down and look for pedestrians crossing this heavily traveled highway.”

This crash remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.