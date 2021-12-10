Titusville residents help save Christmas show after homeowner falls

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A family is thanking the community after helping with their annual lights display after the display owner hurt himself while preparing for the big show.

Jennifer Taylor says her stepfather, 68-year-old Jeremy Laakso, fell 12 feet while putting up lights for his annual Christmas display.

He ended up breaking his back right before finishing the nearly three-month project.

“We were all very very scared because it was a back injury,” Taylor said. “His mind was on one thing and he has done this for so many years, which has made him really comfortable on a ladder, and just misstepped and went straight down.”

Laakso’s Bowstring Court home has been a Titusville Christmas tradition with many families from around the county enjoying the display for decades.

It’s the reason Taylor says she had to put up a Facebook post last Wednesday after Laakso’s fall, saying the light show would be delayed. But to her surprise the community came to her aide.

“It was a little bit too much for the family to handle so we had volunteers show up and help us finish the lights,” said Taylor.

Taylor says visitors can expect the same show as done in previous years, saying everything is ready for showtime.

Taylor says she does worry how the demand for the annual Christmas show will affect the family, especially with Laakso getting older. But she says seeing the look on a neighbor’s face after seeing their show makes it all worth it.

“There is definitely pressure to keep doing this, so I am not sure what the future holds,” Taylor said. “But for him to hear how much this has blessed everybody, and also be in his own discouraging place but have the encouragement of the community praying for him and loving on him, that’s what Christmas is about.”

Taylor says people can start making their way to see the Christmas lights.

Going forward, Taylor says they will need help taking them down after the Christmas season.

If you would like to get in contact with the family, you can find them on Facebook.