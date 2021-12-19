83º

WEATHER ALERT

Titusville police search for missing runner, 57, last seen in October

Earl Linwood Blewett last seen at Ancient Oaks 100 Mile Endurance Run on Oct. 18, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police said officers are searching for Earl Linwood Blewett, 57, who was last seen at a foot race in October.

Blewett is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes, thinning grey hair and weighing around 170 pounds.

He was reportedly last seen at the finish line of the Ancient Oaks 100 mile Endurance Run at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary in Titusville. While there, police said Blewett wore a neon greenish-yellow tank top, black shorts, glasses and a black waist pack. He also had a small light with him, according to a news release.

If you have information on Blewett’s whereabouts, please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

