Marion deputies search for missing man believed to be in danger

Floyd Mattern, 26, was last seen on Tuesday.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Floyd Mattern, 26 (ClickOrlando.com)

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an Ocklawaha man they say is missing and in danger.

Floyd Mattern, 26, was last seen Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. leaving his home in the 9600 block of SE 192nd Court.

According to the missing report, he reportedly made comments that he was planning to harm himself. They say he also grabbed a firearm and made suicidal gestures.

MCSO believes the firearm is currently in his possession.

Floyd is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

