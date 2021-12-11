UPDATE: Volusia deputies find missing boy safe and sound

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tomoka Kersey was found safe and sound.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – ***9 p.m. 12/10/2021 UPDATE***

***ORIGINAL***

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old Daytona Beach boy.

Investigators said Tomoka Kersey was seen around 6 p.m. at his home on Kilgore Street in Daytona Beach.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, purple Scooby-Doo pants and red shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.