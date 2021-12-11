78º

UPDATE: Volusia deputies find missing boy safe and sound

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tomoka Kersey was found safe and sound. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.***9 p.m. 12/10/2021 UPDATE***

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tomoka Kersey was found safe and sound.

***ORIGINAL***

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old Daytona Beach boy.

Investigators said Tomoka Kersey was seen around 6 p.m. at his home on Kilgore Street in Daytona Beach.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, purple Scooby-Doo pants and red shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

