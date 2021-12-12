News4JAX reporter finds missing Clay County girl, teen sister also found

Maliha Sanchez, 12, who was reported missing on Sunday Dec 12, 2021, and found later that morning by a News4JAX reporter.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl that was reported missing in Clay County this weekend was found Sunday morning after she was spotted by a News4JAX reporter.

According to News 6 partner WJXT-TV, the girl was found safe by reporter Aaron Farrar as he was getting ready for a live shot Sunday morning. The girl’s older sister was also reported missing but was found Sunday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Death toll rising after severe tornado outbreak | Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewer area | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Farrar described how he and photojournalist Riley Storey were able to help deputies find Maliha Sanchez.

“We happen to look up and we saw a young girl walking past us. She fit the description the deputies gave. What really caught our attention while she was wearing that gray hoodie that they mentioned and we look down she was also wearing white crocs,” Farrar said.

The two were able to talk with her as she was walking by. She told them her sister was safe but didn’t offer any other information.

“It was important to make sure that somebody an adult was with her make sure she was safe and continuously having eyes on her until police could get there and take over,” Storey said.