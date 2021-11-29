Orange County detectives continue search for missing 22-year-old man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for a missing 22-year-old Orlando man.

The sheriff’s office said Bryan Vladek Hasel was spotted walking into the woods near the intersection of Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard on Nov. 12. Deputies said he has not been heard from since.

He is known to frequent restaurants and businesses on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail.

Anyone with information about Hasel is asked to call 407-836-4357.