Florida missing child alert issued for 12-year-old girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl out of Lee County who was last seen Monday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Edilsy Roca was last seen in the 1400 block of Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers.

She is described as being 5 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or call 911.