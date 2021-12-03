Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered 3-year-old

Missing 3-year-old Pharoah Pierre is believed to be endangered.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 3-year-old last seen in Ocala.

The Department of Children and Families informed detectives that Pharoah Pierre is in the custody of his mother, 25-year-old Marie Pierre, who has been avoiding contact with DCF agents seeking to investigate the well-being of the 3-year-old.

[TRENDING: Florida teen charged with extorting official with sexually explicit pics | Torchy’s Tacos to open 2 Central Fla. locations | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pharoah’s last known location was at 44 Fir Trail Drive.

Pierre is believed to be driving a black 2006 Jeep Cherokee with a Florida license plate tag reading Z711VD, authorities added.

The missing child is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. His mother is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Pierre and her son should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911.