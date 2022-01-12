60º

Arrest made in connection with deadly 30-person Titusville altercation

Michael Jones, 28, faces murder charges in shooting

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Michael Jones, 28, is facing murder charges in connection with a Titusville shooting that left one dead. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Mims man is facing murder charges in connection with a 30-person altercation that left one dead Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Titusville police arrested 28-year-old Michael Jones on Monday after reviewing surveillance footage from the incident, the affidavit shows.

According to officers, the video shows a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala enter the frame seconds after the shooting, which occurred around 1:33 p.m. at the 500 block of Rock Pit Road.

A thin man in a red shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes can be seen and heard telling the shooter that they need to leave the scene, the affidavit adds.

Investigators said the pair proceeded to peel out in the vehicle.

Detectives eventually identified Jones from the footage, who they said admitted to driving the getaway car after the shooting, despite changing his statement multiple times throughout their exchange.

According to police, Jones first said he just drove the shooter to the end of the street before saying he dropped him off near the park around Tropic Street and Park Avenue.

Anthony Lamar Berry, 31, died during the incident from an apparent gunshot wound, investigators said.

Jones faces a second degree murder and accessory charge. He is currently booked in Brevard County jail on a $200,000 bond.

