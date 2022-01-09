1 person dead after altercation in Titusville, according to police

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after an altercation that happened in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they were responding to a report of an altercation, and a report of shots fired at the 500 block of Rock Pit Road in Titusville.

Police said they were able to secure the area and found one deceased adult man. There were no other reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released, according to the Titusville police.