78-year-old man shot multiple times, run over by own car in violent carjacking, affidavit shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times with an AR-15 and run over with his own vehicle when he was carjacked Sunday at a CVS in Orange County, according to new details revealed in an arrest affidavit.

Two people were arrested — Javonne Marece White, 19, and Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, on first-degree murder charges in the “brutal murder” of Uken Cummings, who was shot in his arm and chest.

Javonne Marece White and Jasmine Yvonne Munro. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

[TRENDING: Melbourne couple looks to change the way people snack with new invention | Speed cameras coming to Florida? States get infrastructure cash; DeSantis denounces | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

An arrest affidavit released Thursday revealed deputies who responded to the CVS at 6217 Silver Star Road near North Powers Drive observed five cartridge casings “commonly utilized in AR-15 pattern rifles.”

A witness who spoke with deputies said they heard multiple gunshots and “saw a silver Mercedes SUV back aggressively out of the parking lot,” according to the report. The witness said the car backed over a person and drove over them “like they were driving (over) a speedbump.” Another witness said they saw a woman open the driver’s door of the Mercedes and the woman later “backed over a person” on the ground behind the vehicle and “fled from the scene,” the affidavit says.

Surveillance video showed a man “loitering on the sidewalk” between the store and the parking lot, according to deputies. The affidavit said the video showed the man followed Cummings into the parking lot, moving ahead of him toward his car. Soon after, another camera showed the Mercedes belonging to Cummings speed out of the parking lot.

Ad

The affidavit shows detectives were able to locate the Mercedes in Daytona Beach Monday at an apartment complex unlocked “in an apparent attempt to have it stolen.”

Detectives used information from another incident where 20 vehicle burglaries occurred at an apartment complex Saturday. They said that investigation revealed a blue Honda left the scene, which was registered to Munro, tying her to the deadly carjacking of Cummings.

Near the Daytona Beach apartment complex where Cummings’ car was left, a set of Apple Airpods stolen in the Saturday burglary spree was activated and location data also showed the same area the two suspects were seen walking.

Detectives detained and spoke with White and Munro Wednesday, according to the affidavit. Munro told detectives she saw White and Cummings speaking to each other as she approached the Mercedes, record show. She said she saw Cummings turn to White with a gun and “that she heard gunshots and knew Javonne White to carry the AR-15,” deputies said.

Ad

ARRESTED: Javonne White and Jasmine Munro, for the 1/30 murder of 78-year-old Uken Cummings. Thanks to the unrelenting work of detectives and deputies, both are charged with First Degree Murder and Carjacking. pic.twitter.com/DqcnYYEH7D — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 3, 2022

She initially told detectives she drove the Mercedes from the scene, but later claimed that she never drove the vehicle, according to the report. She also said the two were picked up by friends in Daytona Beach after leaving the Mercedes and threw away clothes “in order to avoid identification.”

White and Munro face first-degree murder charges as well as carjacking with a firearm.