2 arrested on murder charges in slaying of 78-year-old man at CVS in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of a 78-year-old man who was shot and killed during a carjacking outside a CVS in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced early Thursday that Javonne Marece White and Jasmine Yvonne Munro (both pictured below) were arrested in the “brutal murder” of Uken Cummings, a grandfather of 10. Marece and Munro also face charges of carjacking with a firearm.

Details about the arrests have not been released.

Sheriff’s officials said Cummings “was gunned down in broad daylight in a CVS parking lot on Silver Star Road after picking up his medication” and was “returning to his car when he was confronted by two suspects who shot him and took the keys to his vehicle.”

Deputies said the “brazen killers” then backed the car over Cummings, who was lying on the ground and ran him over again

A family member of Cummings told News 6 that he was picking up a prescription at the CVS when he was shot.

The daughter of the victim did not want to be identified due to safety for her family.

She said her dad has 10 grandchildren and moved to Florida in 2003 after retiring from a New York hospital as a security officer.

“It’s just shocking for all us to know that our father will never return home again,” the victim’s daughter said. “He didn’t deserve this and I want the killer to be caught and justice to be served.”

She told News 6 that Cummings’ wife died less than a year ago.

“It’s hard. It’s hard,” she said. “We’re still mourning over the loss of our mother.”