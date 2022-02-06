61º

Tampa man killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

Crash occurred at County Roads 476, 476B

BUSHNELL, Fla. – A Tampa man was killed Saturday afternoon in Sumter County after he was ejected from his car while it crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 34-year-old man was driving eastbound on County Road 476 when he lost control of the car and entered the south shoulder, troopers said.

He overcorrected and crossed the road twice before entering the south shoulder again and colliding with a wood line, according to troopers.

The man was ejected from the car and his body collided with a pickup truck traveling northbound on County Road 476B, troopers said.

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said.

