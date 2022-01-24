Truck spills sewage in Marion crash after driver ran stop sign, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A truck carrying a sewage tank ran a stop sign, striking the front of a car and overturning in a Marion County intersection early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. in the intersection of Emerald and Oak roads.

According to a report, a 2007 Kenworth truck was traveling north on Emerald Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, going into the intersection and hitting the front right of a Hyundai sedan.

The crash caused the truck to overturn, spilling sewage from the 1,000-gallon tank it was carrying, according to the FHP.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 36-year-old Hernando man, had no injuries in the crash and the truck driver, a 39-year-old Beverly Hills man, had minor injuries, according to troopers.

The intersection was closed and reopened around 11 a.m.