80-year-old motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old was killed and a 74-year-old was hurt in a two motorcycle crash in Marion County Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the two men were riding motorcycles along Northeast 90th Street, one mile east of County Road 35.

The two men were coming around a curve with the 74-year-old in the lead, according to investigators. The man failed to make the curve and went off the road into the grass, troopers said.

The 74-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle and the bike went back into the road, according to investigators. The 80-year-old hit the other motorcycle and was also thrown from his bike as well, records show.

The 74-year-old suffered only minor injuries. The 80-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators said both men were wearing helmets. Neither man’s name has been released.