Marion County reports record COVID positivity rate, drop in new cases, data shows

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Despite seeing a drop in COVID cases, Marion County has reached a new record with its positivity rate in the last week, according to the state health department.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County reported a 33.3% positivity rate for Jan. 14-20, marking a new record and showing a slight increase from a positivity rate of 31.3% reported the week prior.

The drop in cases comes as many Central Florida counties saw a surge due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The health department said the county reported 4,696 new cases, a drop of 840 compared to the previous week.

“The decrease in new cases is a hopeful sign,” Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander said in a release. “But the drop in vaccinations is concerning. The report clearly indicates the virus remains highly transmissible throughout the community. We encourage people to consider a COVID vaccine if they have not gotten one, or to get a booster if they are eligible for that. Vaccines remain the most effective way to prevent serious illness or hospitalization from COVID.”

There were 346 fewer vaccinations than the week prior to Jan. 14-20, but there were 644 people who received vaccinations during that time.

The county’s transmission rate is “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

