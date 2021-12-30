Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As cases continue to spike in Florida, a demand for COVID-19 tests is once again on the rise.

The state continues to break records in new cases as the highly contagious omicron variant fuels new infections.

In addition to local pharmacies offering testing and at-home COVID-19 test kits, here’s a list of county sites you can visit to get tested. Many are closed for the upcoming New Year’s holidays, so be sure to check their website before visiting.

DOH - Brevard Viera Clinic

2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940

PCR and rapid testing is available by appointment. Click here to schedule an appointment online.

Parrish Medical Center

921 N Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32796

PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to learn more or pre-register.

Rockledge City Center

920 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955

PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to pre-register.

West Melbourne Community Park

3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904

PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Walk-ups are accepted, but pre-registration is recommended. Click here to sign up or learn more.

For more locations in Brevard County, click here.

AdventHealth Centra Care Palm Coast

1270 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Free PCR and rapid testing is available at this location unless it is required for travel. Click here to learn more.

Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, FL 32110

PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Appointments are not required for students, faculty or school staff. Anyone else is asked to call 386-437-7350 ext 0 to make an appointment.

For more locations in Flagler County, click here.

DOH- Lake Community Health Site

560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont, FL 34711

Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.

Florida Department of Health Leesburg

2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg, FL 34748

Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.

Florida Department of Health Umatilla

249 E. Collins St., Umatilla, FL 32784

Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.

Lake County Fairgrounds

2101 County Road, Eustis, FL 32726

PCR and rapid testing is available by appointment or on a first come, first serve basis. Click here to sign up or to learn more.

For more locations in Lake County, click here.

Barnett Park

4801 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808

PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.

Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando, FL 32807

PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.

South Orange Youth Sports Complex

11800 S Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824

PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.

For more locations in Orange County, click here.

Auburndale Testing Center

245 E. Lake Ave., Auburndale, FL

To register for an appointment, call 863-519-7911.

Bartow Regional Medical Center

2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow, FL

No appointment is required for drive-thru testing. Click here for more information.

Lakeland Regional Health Drive-Thru Testing Center

1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL

To register for an appointment, call 863-413-5907.

RP Funding Center

701 W. Lime St., Lakeland, FL

No appointment is necessary for testing. Click here to learn more.

For more locations in Polk County, click here.

Altamonte Springs Sunrail Station

2741 S Ronald Reagan Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL

PCR testing is available here for all ages. Click here to make an appointment.

Museum of Seminole County History

300 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL

PCR testing is available here for all ages. Click here to make an appointment.

Red Bug Lake Park

3600 Red Bug Lake Rd., Casselberry, FL

Rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to make an appointment.

Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus

2505 Lockwood Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765

Testing is available from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 7, 2022. Click here to make an appointment.

For more locations in Seminole County, click here.

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

PCR testing is available at this site. Appointments are recommended. Click here to register.

Dewey O. Boster Park

1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725

PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Appointments are recommended. Click here to register.

Florida Department of Health in Volusia County

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

PCR testing is available at this site on weekdays. Call 386-274-0500 to schedule an appointment.

For more locations in Volusia County, click here.