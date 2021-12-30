Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As cases continue to spike in Florida, a demand for COVID-19 tests is once again on the rise.
The state continues to break records in new cases as the highly contagious omicron variant fuels new infections.
In addition to local pharmacies offering testing and at-home COVID-19 test kits, here’s a list of county sites you can visit to get tested. Many are closed for the upcoming New Year’s holidays, so be sure to check their website before visiting.
Brevard County
DOH - Brevard Viera Clinic
2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940
PCR and rapid testing is available by appointment. Click here to schedule an appointment online.
Parrish Medical Center
921 N Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32796
PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to learn more or pre-register.
Rockledge City Center
920 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955
PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to pre-register.
West Melbourne Community Park
3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904
PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Walk-ups are accepted, but pre-registration is recommended. Click here to sign up or learn more.
For more locations in Brevard County, click here.
Flagler County
AdventHealth Centra Care Palm Coast
1270 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Free PCR and rapid testing is available at this location unless it is required for travel. Click here to learn more.
Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, FL 32110
PCR and rapid testing is available at this location. Appointments are not required for students, faculty or school staff. Anyone else is asked to call 386-437-7350 ext 0 to make an appointment.
For more locations in Flagler County, click here.
Lake County
DOH- Lake Community Health Site
560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont, FL 34711
Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.
Florida Department of Health Leesburg
2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg, FL 34748
Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.
Florida Department of Health Umatilla
249 E. Collins St., Umatilla, FL 32784
Free PCR tests are available at the site and no appointment is required. Click here for more information.
Lake County Fairgrounds
2101 County Road, Eustis, FL 32726
PCR and rapid testing is available by appointment or on a first come, first serve basis. Click here to sign up or to learn more.
For more locations in Lake County, click here.
Orange County
Barnett Park
4801 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808
PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.
Econ Soccer Complex
8035 Yates Road, Orlando, FL 32807
PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.
South Orange Youth Sports Complex
11800 S Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824
PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Online pre-registration is required, but no appointments are necessary. Click here to sign up.
For more locations in Orange County, click here.
Polk County
Auburndale Testing Center
245 E. Lake Ave., Auburndale, FL
To register for an appointment, call 863-519-7911.
Bartow Regional Medical Center
2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow, FL
No appointment is required for drive-thru testing. Click here for more information.
Lakeland Regional Health Drive-Thru Testing Center
1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL
To register for an appointment, call 863-413-5907.
RP Funding Center
701 W. Lime St., Lakeland, FL
No appointment is necessary for testing. Click here to learn more.
For more locations in Polk County, click here.
Seminole County
Altamonte Springs Sunrail Station
2741 S Ronald Reagan Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL
PCR testing is available here for all ages. Click here to make an appointment.
Museum of Seminole County History
300 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL
PCR testing is available here for all ages. Click here to make an appointment.
Red Bug Lake Park
3600 Red Bug Lake Rd., Casselberry, FL
Rapid testing is available at this location. Click here to make an appointment.
Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus
2505 Lockwood Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765
Testing is available from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 7, 2022. Click here to make an appointment.
For more locations in Seminole County, click here.
Volusia County
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
PCR testing is available at this site. Appointments are recommended. Click here to register.
Dewey O. Boster Park
1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725
PCR and rapid testing is available at this site. Appointments are recommended. Click here to register.
Florida Department of Health in Volusia County
1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
PCR testing is available at this site on weekdays. Call 386-274-0500 to schedule an appointment.
For more locations in Volusia County, click here.