At-home COVID tests may be less sensitive to omicron, but they’re still useful tools, FDA says

Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging people to continue using at-home COVID-19 antigen tests after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday the tests may be less sensitive at detecting the omicron variant.

“The tests are still worthwhile,” Fauci said. “Don’t let anybody think that the FDA was saying that tests are no longer good. They say they’re less sensitive now. They never were 100% sensitive the antigen tests. Everybody knew that.”

Fauci went on to explain that, “What the FDA is saying today is that when you look at omicron, its ability to detect omicron, some of the tests have a diminution further of the sensitivity, but they still say the tests are useful and should be used.”

The FDA says people should continue to use the tests and be sure to follow the instructions closely.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should follow up with a molecular test.

More studies of the tests are underway.