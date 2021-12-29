Florida reports 46,923 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 1 day so far

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 46,923 positive COVID-19 tests in Florida Tuesday, marking the highest one-day rise in daily positives ever recorded in the state.

The day also saw Florida’s total case number surpass 4 million, with 4,012,152 positives recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state.

There are currently 3,411 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida, with 657 new patients admitted Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The FHA report lists 10 new pediatric cases, adding to the total number of 90 pediatric patients with COVID-19 statewide in hospitals.

As of Wednesday, Orlando Health reported 209 in-house COVID-19 patients. AdventHealth reports about 240 cases in its hospitals across seven Central Florida counties. AdventHealth says its last peak was in August during the delta surge, with 1,700 hospitalized patients.

Daily case numbers reported in Florida haven’t been lower than 10,000 for almost two weeks, when the CDC reported 10,285 positives on Dec. 17.

In the days leading up to Tuesday, the CDC reported 29,059 COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday and 17,955 positives Sunday. In December, 333 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Florida by the CDC.