‘Quadruple spike’ in positive COVID-19 tests in Brevard County, health officials say

Cars wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in Brevard County Tuesday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials say the number of positive COVID-19 tests has increased significantly and wait times at the county’s testing sites are lengthening.

“Residents and visitors to Brevard County COVID-19 testing sites are being asked to exercise patience as long lines and subsequent wait times – nearly two hours in some instances on Monday,” the county said in a statement Monday.

Brevard County is classified as a community of high transmission for COVID-19. On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 199 positive cases per 100,000 tests in Brevard County, up from only 50 positive cases the week before.

The county COVID-19 vaccination rate is 67%.

The county says testing at the four sites is keeping up with demand despite the longer wait times.

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, there are two walk-up sites and two drive-thru sites. Appointments must be scheduled to get tested at the following sites:

Florida Department of Health-Brevard (walk-up site): 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera. Appointment-only testing site Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parrish Medical Center (drive-thru site): 951 N. Washington Ave., Titusville. Appointment-only testing Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ups are allowed at the following two sites, but appointments are preferred:

Rockledge City Center (drive-thru site): 920 Barton Blvd., Rockledge. Testing Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Melbourne Community park (walk-up site): 3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne. Testing Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (use Fell Road entrance to park)

The Rockledge City Center site also has monoclonal antibody treatment available for those who test positive, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, get vaccinated or get treatment with monoclonal antibodies, head to patientportalfl.com.