Here’s how long the dry, unseasonably warm weather will last in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you like it warm, the stretch we have had since Christmas has been for you. After a brief, festive cool down right before Christmas Eve, the warmth has surged back into the Sunshine State.

A big area of high pressure in the mid-levels of our atmosphere continues to build into Florida from the Caribbean. This entity will help to shove any weather system moving in from the north and west away from Central Florida. This will also help keep the frigid air sliding out of Canada bottled up across the northern tier of the country.

Forecast temperatures

These mid-level high pressure systems also promote sinking air which helps to dry out and warm up the air they are influencing. Near-record warmth will be possible as we ring in the new year this weekend.

This pattern will finally break down over the first couple of days of 2022. Rain chances increase Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves into Central Florida. Behind that front Monday, highs return to more seasonable numbers the low-to-mid 70s.