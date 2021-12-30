Rush for COVID-19 testing continues amid shortage in at-home rapid tests

As COVID-19 cases soar, Central Florida residents struggle to find tests.

Rapid antigen and PCR tests are both being offered at Barnett Park and Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County.

The testing sites are open seven days a week, but with high demand for tests, thousands of people are faced with long lines, long waits and early closure.

Both sites have closed early most days after reaching capacity hours before closing time.

The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky is encouraging people to take an at-home COVID-19 test.

“Help protect you and your family and friends who may be at greater risk of COVID-19 or severe outcomes,” Walensky said.

That option is falling through for several people, including Hailey Klippert.

“I went everywhere and I didn’t feel good at the time and nobody had a test,” Klippert said.

Testing appointments are limited at drug stores like CVS, Walgreens and even Publix. At several of the locations, appointments are not available until next week.

One location alerted customers over the counter at-home rapid tests were sold out, the alert informed customers no tentative date for more deliveries.

“[It’s] very frustrating, I was supposed to go to work the next day and I needed a test before I went to work,” Klippert said.

A representative with CVS sent News 6 this statement:

“We continue to work around the clock to provide stores with inventory of the five over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests we offer: Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp. To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase. Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com . We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations.”

News 6 received a similar statement from Walgreens that reads in part:

“We’ve also seen an increase in demand for rapid OTC COVID-19 tests. Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put into effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands. Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions. For consumers looking for specific items, Walgreens.com updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day.

As one of the most important ways to protect communities against the spread of COVID-19, Walgreens continues to prioritize the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals are highly encouraged to make vaccination appointments in advance through the Walgreens app or online for the best possible experience.”

News 6 reached out to Publix about the shortage of at-home rapid test but have not heard back yet.

Orange County will open a third free testing site on Thursday at South Orange Youth Sports Complex. It opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Both drive-thru and walk-up options are available. Walensky said testing is not the only way to prevent the spread.

“If you’re wondering how to stay healthy and protect your loved ones this winter please get vaccinated, get boosted,” she said.

All Orange County testing sites will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.