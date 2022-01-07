Marion County School Board leaders discuss student safety amid omicron surge

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday, Marion County Public Schools posted a COVD-19 decision tree for students on the district’s Facebook page.

The flow chart breaks down the protocols for students that have COVIDlike symptoms, students that are COVID-19 positive, and those exposed to a positive case.

It comes as the county deals with yet another surge in cases.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

At Thursday’s school board meeting, the health department said the positivity rate from last week was 17%, up from 5% the previous week.

But despite the rise in cases, board members expressed at the meeting there will not be a mask mandate implemented.

Board chair, Eric Cummings, said they will be in compliance with the law and will not require a mask mandate, but will strongly encourage people to do what’s right.

At the meeting, the board also heard presentations to discuss the COVID-19 protocols that now incorporate new guidance from the CDC.

The district has posted a copy of the flow chart to their Facebook page, and board members expressed wanting to see it on their district website as well, making it easily accessible for parents.