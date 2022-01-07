68º

Marion County School Board leaders discuss student safety amid omicron surge

Positivity rate for COVID-19 in Marion County was listed at 17%

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

Tags: Marion County, coronavirus, education

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday, Marion County Public Schools posted a COVD-19 decision tree for students on the district’s Facebook page.

The flow chart breaks down the protocols for students that have COVIDlike symptoms, students that are COVID-19 positive, and those exposed to a positive case.

It comes as the county deals with yet another surge in cases.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, the health department said the positivity rate from last week was 17%, up from 5% the previous week.

But despite the rise in cases, board members expressed at the meeting there will not be a mask mandate implemented.

Board chair, Eric Cummings, said they will be in compliance with the law and will not require a mask mandate, but will strongly encourage people to do what’s right.

At the meeting, the board also heard presentations to discuss the COVID-19 protocols that now incorporate new guidance from the CDC.

The district has posted a copy of the flow chart to their Facebook page, and board members expressed wanting to see it on their district website as well, making it easily accessible for parents.

Lauren Cervantes was born and raised in the Midwest but calls Florida her second home. She joined News 6 in August 2019 as a reporter.

