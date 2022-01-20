78º

Man, 65, killed in Marion County crash when pickup hits tree, troopers say

Crash happened on County Road 314 near NE 59th Place

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Thursday morning when his pickup truck struck a tree in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 65-year-old Salt Springs man was driving a pickup truck and heading south on County Road 314 around 8:45 a.m. when the truck crossed into the northbound lane and traveled into the grass shoulder.

The front of the pickup truck hit a tree on the shoulder, according to the crash report.

The FHP said the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said the crash was found by a passerby and reported to authorities.

