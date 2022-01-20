Man, 65, killed in Marion County crash when pickup hits tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Thursday morning when his pickup truck struck a tree in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 65-year-old Salt Springs man was driving a pickup truck and heading south on County Road 314 around 8:45 a.m. when the truck crossed into the northbound lane and traveled into the grass shoulder.

The front of the pickup truck hit a tree on the shoulder, according to the crash report.

The FHP said the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said the crash was found by a passerby and reported to authorities.