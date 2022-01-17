56º

Ocala officer involved in crash with 2 other vehicles, police say

No serious injuries were reported

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ocala, Marion County, Crash, Traffic Alert
The crash involving an Ocala officer and two other vehicles occurred Monday evening. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala police officer and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Monday evening, according to the department.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and SW 23rd Avenue in Ocala, investigators said.

Officials said the Ocala officer received medical attention but is expected to recover.

According to police, no one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

This crash is currently under investigation. Check back here for updates.

