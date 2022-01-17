Ocala officer involved in crash with 2 other vehicles, police say

The crash involving an Ocala officer and two other vehicles occurred Monday evening.

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala police officer and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Monday evening, according to the department.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and SW 23rd Avenue in Ocala, investigators said.

Officials said the Ocala officer received medical attention but is expected to recover.

According to police, no one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

This crash is currently under investigation. Check back here for updates.