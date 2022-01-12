Man faces street racing charge months after Ocala crash left 1 dead, 4 injured, police say

Five people were rushed to a hospital after a crash in Ocala on Tuesday, this was just south of the Shoppes at Paddock Park on State Road 200, according to the police department.

OCALA, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Ocala crash that left one dead and four injured in October, according to police.

An arrest affidavit shows 52-year-old Mauricio Medina is facing charges after he and another driver appeared to be racing at speeds of 97 and 98 mph in a 45 mph zone on Oct. 12, the day of the three-car crash.

The wreck occurred around 6:55 p.m. on State Road 200, south of the Shoppes at Paddock Park.

Ocala police said a red Hyundai SUV leaving the Red Lobster parking lot to travel east pulled into the path of two vehicles traveling west.

A Toyota Scion hit the driver’s side door while Medina, driving a Honda Civic, crashed into the rear of the Toyota Scion.

A witness said the Toyota driver appeared to cut in front of Medina, both weaving in and out at high speeds before colliding and spinning out. According to an arrest affidavit, police observed debris strewn across the scene and tire marks from a sliding sideways tire.

Debris strewn across State Road 200 the night of the Oct. 12 crash. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Munir Shrouf, 56, was killed in the wreck. His 53-year-old wife and 28-year-old daughter, who were also in the vehicle with him, were injured in the crash, police said.

“Both vehicles appeared to be traveling in a manner that put other motorists at risk, traveling at a high rate of speed and in a manner that displayed disregard for the traffic conditions present,” the affidavit reads.

The crash site as of Wednesday, Jan. 12. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Medina faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, racing on a highway and reckless driving.