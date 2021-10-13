5 people rushed to hospital after crash in Ocala

Five people were rushed to a hospital after a crash in Ocala on Tuesday, this was just south of the Shoppes at Paddock Park on State Road 200, according to the police department.

Ocala police said three of the people in the crash were listed as a trauma alert and one person is in critical condition.

A section of State Road 200 in this area will be closed for a few hours, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.