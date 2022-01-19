73º

Retired Brevard County firefighter dies in car crash, team says

Robert Benson worked 17 years, retired in August 2021, Brevard County Fire Rescue says

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Robert Benson was with Brevard County Fire Rescue for 17 years. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A retired Brevard County firefighter died early Wednesday morning in a car crash, the county’s fire rescue team announced on Facebook.

Robert Benson worked with Brevard County Fire Rescue for 17 years before he retired in August 2021 out of Station 87 C-shift, fire officials said.

“He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” BCFR said in a Facebook post.

No other information about the crash was made available at the time of this report.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

