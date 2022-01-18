Investigation launched after man found dead in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found dead near Cocoa on Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a residence on Uranus Drive around 9:18 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting.

Deputies said they found the victim dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time and no arrests have been made, according to deputies.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation shows this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 321-633-8413.