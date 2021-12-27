59º

Woman, 24, killed in Brevard County crash when motorcycle hits concrete wall, troopers say

Crash happened on Pineda Causeway, Patrick Drive early Monday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash when she struck a concrete barrier wall in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 24-year-old Melbourne woman was traveling west on Pineda Causeway near Patrick Drive around 2:40 a.m. Monday and hit a concrete wall for an unknown reason.

The FHP said she was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

