Woman, 24, killed in Brevard County crash when motorcycle hits concrete wall, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash when she struck a concrete barrier wall in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 24-year-old Melbourne woman was traveling west on Pineda Causeway near Patrick Drive around 2:40 a.m. Monday and hit a concrete wall for an unknown reason.

The FHP said she was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.