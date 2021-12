BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck Sunday night in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 53-year-old Cocoa man was walking north on State Road 520 around 7:20 p.m. when he crossed the road and was hit by a car traveling east.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the FHP. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.