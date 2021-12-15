Pedestrian struck, seriously injured following Titusville crash, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was seriously injured following a car crash in Titusville Wednesday morning, police said.

According to a news release, a car struck a pedestrian around 4:30 a.m. as the man was walking in the northbound lane on South Washington Avenue, also known as U.S. 1.

[TRENDING: 3 residents of The Villages arrested for casting multiple votes in 2020 election | DeSantis seeks new law to keep Critical Race Theory out of Fla. schools, workplaces | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers said a Rockledge driver, 20, hit the man just north of the exit ramp for State Road 405.

Investigators said the pedestrian was transported with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

This is the second accident involving a pedestrian near U.S. 1 in Titusville reported by police since Dec. 12.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.