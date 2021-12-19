Couple hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, wife dies, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after she and her husband, both 72 and from Puerto Rico, were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Clarcona Ocoee Road at 11:15 p.m., according to a news release.

The man, who troopers said was driving the car, was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound Clarcona Ocoee Road in the path of an oncoming vehicle which struck them on the passenger side.

The car that was struck then hit another car behind it in the turn lane on North Hiawassee Road, troopers said.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition, and his wife later died from her injuries, according to a news release.

The two other drivers involved were left with minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Troopers said that the fatal crash remains under investigation.