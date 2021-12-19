74º

Traffic

Melbourne woman, 29, dies from crash into barrier near Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, troopers say

Passenger killed, driver hospitalized in critical condition, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Cape Canaveral, Brevard County, Florida, Traffic
Police siren (Generic photo)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized and her passenger was killed early Sunday after the car they were in crashed into a concrete barrier at the entrance to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:19 a.m. on Samuel C Phillips Pkwy near Poseidon Avenue, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The driver approached concrete traffic barriers at a high rate of speed and failed to slow, according to a news release.

Her passenger, a 29-year-old Melbourne woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized in critical condition troopers said.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email