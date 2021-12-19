Melbourne woman, 29, dies from crash into barrier near Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized and her passenger was killed early Sunday after the car they were in crashed into a concrete barrier at the entrance to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:19 a.m. on Samuel C Phillips Pkwy near Poseidon Avenue, troopers said.

The driver approached concrete traffic barriers at a high rate of speed and failed to slow, according to a news release.

Her passenger, a 29-year-old Melbourne woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized in critical condition troopers said.

