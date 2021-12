Four people have been hospitalized following a crash in Orange County on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Two were taken to the hospital on advanced life support, one on a trauma alert, and another on basic life support.

The crash occurred on Northbound Pine Hills Road at the 408 overpass, authorities said.

Northbound Pine Hills Road was shut down after the crash.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.