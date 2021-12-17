Person killed in crash on Anderson Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was killed in a crash on Anderson Street just east of Mills Avenue in Orlando on Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash and the cause of the crash is unknown.

Officers said the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Authorities said the State Road 408 off-ramp for Mills Avenue was closed during the investigation.

OPD said a section of Anderson Street was closed during this investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.