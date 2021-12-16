74º

Ormond Beach man dies after striking tree in Volusia County crash, FHP says

This crash remains under investigation

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Ormond Beach driver died Thursday afternoon after his truck crashed into a tree in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 53-year-old man was driving north on U.S. 1 at Destination Daytona Lane around 2:25 p.m., a FHP crash report reads.

The FHP said for an unknown reason, the pickup truck driver swerved off the road and struck a tree.

He died at the scene, troopers said.

