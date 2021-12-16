Florida woman faces DUI manslaughter charges months after crash kills 22-year-old

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that left a 22-year-old dead earlier this year, Polk County deputies said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Lisa Breeding faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges following the June 20 accident.

Deputies said the wreck occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Ellis Avenue just east of Park Street.

Breeding, who was driving down the road at 83 mph in a 25 mph zone, hit a parked Ford Focus that had its lights off, causing the Ford to spin counterclockwise and hit another unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway, investigators said.

Deputies said 23-year-old Marquist Westbrooks, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Ford, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger, Teresa Hammond, of Lakeland, died at the scene.

Breeding’s car also continued to spin out of control, creating a domino effect in distant driveways as she hit a parked, unoccupied car which in turn smashed into another parked, unoccupied vehicle, deputies added.

Breeding, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, according to investigators. Investigators later learned she had large amounts of alprazolam, amphetamines and methamphetamines in her system at the time of the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

“I don’t know how many times I have to say this: There is never a reason to drive impaired,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. “Because of this woman’s reckless actions, a family has lost a loved one. Please, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired. Call a friend or family member or take advantage of a ride-share program. This is for your safety and the safety of others on the roadway.”

Breeding is currently booked in the Polk County jail without bond.