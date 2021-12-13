Substitute teacher sexually battered Lakeland High School student, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. – A substitute English teacher is accused of having sex with a Lakeland High School student, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayanna Davis, 20, was arrested Friday by detectives with the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

Detectives said Davis admitted to having sex with the student at least four times, which matches the student’s version of events.

Investigators said they were first alerted on Dec. 3 by a student who told school resource officers from Lakeland police that there was a Snapchat video showing one of the encounters between Davis and the student.

The sheriff’s office was called in after it was determined that Davis lived outside of Lakeland city limits, records show.

Davis faces charges of sexual battery, sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure.

Davis was not an employee of Polk County Public Schools, records show. She was employed through a staffing company, Kelly Education Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”