Deputy shot man hauling stolen construction equipment, Polk sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant shot a man who was hauling a trailer with stolen construction equipment after the two struggled during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Investigators said the incident began when a trailer carrying a Caterpillar skid steer was reported stolen in Lakeland Friday morning.

[TRENDING: Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute, police say | Man wins $1 million from scratch-off game at Wawa in Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The sheriff’s office said Lt. Laura Rhodes conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F350 hauling that trailer in the area of Diesel Road in Mulberry.

Michael Hatfield's Ford F350 which was hauling a stolen trailer and Bobcat front loader, according to deputies (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Rhodes was talking with the driver of the truck — Michael Hatfield, 47, or Bradenton — and a struggle ensued, records show. Investigators said Hatfield tried to overpower Rhodes and drive off.

During the struggle, Rhodes shot the man once in the hip before he could drive away, the sheriff’s office said. The man was found two blocks away and was taken into custody, records show.

Hatfield was taken to the hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to be OK, deputies said.

Lt. Rhodes will be placed on administrative leave with pay during the course of investigations by the Sheriff’s office’s Homicide and Administrative Investigations units, as well as the State Attorney’s Office, deputies said.

Investigators have not yet released what charges Hatfield may face, but said that Hatfield will be booked into the Polk County Jail once he leaves the hospital.