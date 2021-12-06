Polk County Sheriff looking for hit and run suspect who killed bicyclist

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist in Kathleen on Sunday.

Authorities said a driver hit and killed the bicyclist around 6:15 p.m. They said they’re looking for a white Ford F350 work van with possible damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit and run to call 863-298-6200.