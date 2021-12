ST CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police asked drivers Wednesday to avoid a section of US-192 while officers investigate a crash.

In a tweet, police said that traffic is being directed away from westbound US-192 (13th Street) and Brown Chapel Road and rerouted onto 10th Street.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

No other information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest information.