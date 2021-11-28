St. Cloud police search for missing, endangered woman

Melanie Ellis, 52, was reported missing and endangered on Friday, Nov, 26, 2021.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police are searching for a woman who was reported missing and endangered Friday, according to a tweet the department made Sunday.

Melanie Ellis, 52, was last known to be in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

[TRENDING: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel announces transfer from UCF | Holiday travelers on alert after new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

St. Cloud police said Ellis could possibly be in the Melbourne area.

Ellis is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 165 pounds. Police said she has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said those who make contact with Ellis or know of her whereabouts should contact the department at 407-891-6700, Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or their local law enforcement agency.