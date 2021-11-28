66º

St. Cloud police search for missing, endangered woman

Melanie Ellis, 52, possibly in Melbourne area, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Melanie Ellis, 52, was reported missing and endangered on Friday, Nov, 26, 2021. (St. Cloud Police Department)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud police are searching for a woman who was reported missing and endangered Friday, according to a tweet the department made Sunday.

Melanie Ellis, 52, was last known to be in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

St. Cloud police said Ellis could possibly be in the Melbourne area.

Ellis is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 165 pounds. Police said she has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said those who make contact with Ellis or know of her whereabouts should contact the department at 407-891-6700, Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or their local law enforcement agency.

