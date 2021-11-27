Quarterback Dillon Gabriel announces transfer from UCF

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he is leaving the team and will be entering the transfer portal, according to the player’s social media posts.

The Hawaii native announced his departure from the Knights ahead of UCF’s upcoming bowl game, bidding his followers “Aloha” on social media.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I will be entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.”

Gabriel began playing football at UCF in 2019.

After suffering a broken collarbone while playing an away game against the University of Louisville in September, Gabriel missed the remaining nine games in the Knights’ regular season.