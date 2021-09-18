UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel fractures collarbone, says no ‘timetable’ for return

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out indefinitely after fracturing his collarbone during Friday’s game against Louisville, according to the player’s tweet.

Gabriel, who led the nation in yards passing per game in 2020, was carted off the field and X-rays were taken of his shoulder after the game, per the Associated Press. He was injured on the game’s final play.

“I thank God that I will not need surgery, but at this point there is no timetable for my return,” a tweet from Gabriel said.

Wishing DG the best in his recovery 🤙 pic.twitter.com/UE4sO3n9Jm — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 18, 2021

The Cardinals won against the Knights 42-35 after intercepting a pass.

UCF’s next game is against Navy on Oct. 2.