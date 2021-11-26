58º

Orlando Police search for missing man with Alzheimers

Noel Young, 65, was last seen Thanksgiving night.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Noel Young, 65 (Contributed Photo (Orlando Police Department))

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who went missing on Thanksgiving.

65-year-old Noel Young was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater, dark brown boots and a navy blue sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse on the back.

He was last seen near S. Orange Ave. and E. Muriel Street, around 8L30 p.m., Thanksgiving night.

He is approximately 5 foot 9. He is bald with a goatee.

OPD say Noel has Alzheimer’s Disease, and may be disoriented if approached. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Orlando Police Department, or call 911.

