Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lake Nona area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Lake Nona area on Wednesday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said around 10:31 p.m. officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Narcoossee Road just north of Dowden Road.

Officers said the initial investigation shows the motorcyclist made a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle.

Investigators said the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene and the occupant of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.